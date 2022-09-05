Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Manganese

Playing an essential role in building global infrastructure

Manganese is not only an essential alloy in converting iron into steel, but it also plays a crucial role in the longevity, energy and performance of the batteries produced to power electric vehicles. Logistical restrictions from Covid-19 had a significant impact on the manganese flake market, particularly during strict periods of lockdown in China. Almost 97% of total manganese flake production worldwide comes from China, and so we saw material tightness during this period.

Our team of price reporters, analysts and editorial experts provide price data, news and analysis of the manganese metal and manganese flake markets.

The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
Find out more
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
What’s happening in the manganese market?

Get the latest manganese news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

ores-and-alloys-ferro-chrome.png
Manganese, chrome industries seek answers to South Africa’s transport network woes
Fastmarkets explores the logistical challenges facing South African ore exports, from the perspective of chrome and manganese markets
September 5, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Manganese sub market page header image
Rapid EV growth stokes competition in China’s manganese sulfate market
Competition to establish market share in the battery-grade manganese sulfate market in China is heating up, with expected growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market driving new participants into the sector so far in 2022
September 1, 2022
 · 
Justin Yang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Launch of Chinese domestic battery-grade manganese sulfate price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China price assessment on Thursday September 1.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Ruby Liu
Load More
How can we help?
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Fastmarkets NewGen Forecasts
Access critical short- and long-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
September 27, 2022
Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021

View our products
Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed