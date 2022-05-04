Amendment to publication time of inferred China cobalt hydroxide price assessment

The change to the timing of the publication of the price assessment for MB-CO-0023 cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, will give the calculation more time to align with the corresponding price assessment for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, which is published daily at 3:00pm London time.

The amendment had gone through a four-week consultation period, with no feedback disagreeing with the proposed change.

The daily cobalt hydroxide inferred price is calculated by multiplying the low-end of the cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, price assessment by the prevailing midpoint of Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Justin Yang, re: cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

