Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Amendment to publication time of inferred China cobalt hydroxide price assessment

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of its inferred China cobalt hydroxide price assessment from 3:00pm London time to 3:30pm, to begin on Monday May 9.

May 4, 2022
By Justin Yang
Metals

The change to the timing of the publication of the price assessment for MB-CO-0023 cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, will give the calculation more time to align with the corresponding price assessment for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, which is published daily at 3:00pm London time.

The amendment had gone through a four-week consultation period, with no feedback disagreeing with the proposed change.

The daily cobalt hydroxide inferred price is calculated by multiplying the low-end of the cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, price assessment by the prevailing midpoint of Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Justin Yang, re: cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Steel production, metallurgical steel plant, hot metal casting.
Eagle Metals forced to diversify copper, stainless suppliers
Eagle Metals Inc is looking to diversify its copper and stainless steel supply chains in the face of soaring energy costs and rising demand, which could create supply deficits, according to the specialty reroll mill’s top executive
September 26, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov
HRC-in-transit_3.jpg
US steel HRC buyers calling the shots for 2023 contracts
Mixed near-term demand and stagnant prices could place US buyers at an advantage during this year’s steel HRC trading season
September 22, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Steel plant
Steel industry lauds new federal Buy Clean actions [update]
Steel industry leaders applauded the White House’s announcement of “Buy Clean actions”
September 19, 2022
 · 
Robert England
Metals
Delayed publication of daily lithium spot prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily lithium battery-grade carbonate and hydroxide spot prices, cif China, Japan and Korea was delayed on Wednesday June 22 due to a reporter’s error.
June 22, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Metals
LG Chem, Kemco enter JV for battery raw materials
The Korean chemical company LG Chem announced on Thursday June 2 that it was establishing a joint venture with Korea Zinc subsidiary Kemco for recycling precursors, the raw materials for cathodes used in electric vehicles.
June 3, 2022
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
Metals
Clarification of Fastmarkets’ steel price publishing schedule during UK June public holidays
Fastmarkets will adjust its steel and steel raw materials publishing schedule for the EMEA, CIS and Turkey regions this week due to the UK public holidays on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3.
June 1, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed