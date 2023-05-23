Methodology Contact us Login

Amendment to standard, alloy grade cobalt brands: pricing notice

After an extended consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the specified brands in its cobalt standard grade and cobalt alloy grade price assessments.

May 23, 2023
By pricing@fastmarkets.com
Pricing notice

The Fastmarkets prices affected are:

MB-CO-0005 - Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
MB-CO-0004 - Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb

The amendments will take place immediately, following feedback from the industry after an extended consultation and Fastmarkets’ own analysis of market dynamics and evolving practices and standards.

Vale rounds will be clarified into three distinct specifications under Fastmarkets’ specified cobalt metal brands.

  • Vale Port Colborne rounds will be put under alloy grade.
  • Vale Long Harbour alloy grade rounds (99.9% cobalt) will be put under alloy grade.
  • Vale Long Harbour standard grade rounds (99.8% cobalt) will be put under standard grade.

Following the market feedback, Fastmarkets understands there are two distinct specifications for Vale Long Harbour rounds, with Vale Long Harbour alloy grade rounds (99.9% cobalt) used for alloy-based applications and Vale Long Harbour standard grade rounds (99.8% cobalt) used for standard grade applications.
To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact the cobalt team by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: the cobalt team, re: cobalt standard grade in-whs Rotterdam and cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam specifications.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

