Amendment to steel hot-dipped galvanized coil specification

Fastmarkets has amended the specifications for the weekly all-in assessment price for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil to clarify the included zinc coating extras and publish a non-market adjustment to reflect this extra.

September 30, 2022
By Alesha Alkaff
Pricing noticeFlat productsSteel

The original consultation started on August 1 and was extended through September 30. The changes will come into effect starting from the next assessment on Thursday October 6. The non-market adjustment will be implemented on Thursday October 13 using official coating extras effective on October 6.

This change does not affect the thickness specifications for the base price, which will remain listed as 0.03-0.13 inch.

The new specifications for the affected price are as follows, with the addition highlighted in bold and italics:

MB-STE-0212 Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil G90 (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $ per cwt
Quality: ASTM A653 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03-0.13 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide
Quantity: Min 50 tons
Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.
Unit: USD per hundredweight
Publication: Weekly, Thursday
Notes: Raw materials surcharges included; G90 coating for 0.04-inch coil included. Standard packaging

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Alesha Alkaff by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alesha Alkaff, re: US hot-dipped galvanized.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

