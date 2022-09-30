Amendment to steel hot-dipped galvanized coil specification

The original consultation started on August 1 and was extended through September 30. The changes will come into effect starting from the next assessment on Thursday October 6. The non-market adjustment will be implemented on Thursday October 13 using official coating extras effective on October 6.

This change does not affect the thickness specifications for the base price, which will remain listed as 0.03-0.13 inch.

The new specifications for the affected price are as follows, with the addition highlighted in bold and italics:

MB-STE-0212 Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil G90 (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $ per cwt

Quality: ASTM A653 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03-0.13 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Thursday

Notes: Raw materials surcharges included; G90 coating for 0.04-inch coil included. Standard packaging

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Alesha Alkaff by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alesha Alkaff, re: US hot-dipped galvanized.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.