Amendment to symbols for Fastmarkets’ black mass prices

The changes are only to the symbols of the two following prices:

• Black mass, NCM/NCA, payable indicator, nickel, cif South Korea, % payable LME nickel cash official price - symbol has changed from MB-BM-0010 to MB-BMS-0001

• Black mass, NCM/NCA, payable indicator, cobalt, cif South Korea, % payable Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end) – symbol has changed from MB-BM-0011 to MB-BMS-0002

These amendments better align the symbols to our naming conventions. No changes have been made to the underlying instrument or any price values.

To provide feedback on this pricing notice, please contact us by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “Re: amendment to black mass pricing symbols.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

