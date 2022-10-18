Methodology Contact us Login

Our cobalt prices are market-reflective, unbiased, IOSCO-compliant and widely used across the new generation energy commodity markets. With ongoing volatility in the battery materials market, you need clarity and transparency for both the buy- and sell-side of cobalt price transactions.

Fastmarkets recognizes the importance of being clear about our cobalt price assessment and index process. This is why our cobalt pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles. Our price reporters follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance. Our cobalt metals futures price is used and trusted by the CME Group – the world’s leading derivatives marketplace.

Fastmarkets has more than 150 years of specialist commodity expertise. As well as our thousands of metals prices, we have the benchmark cobalt price and a leading cobalt hydroxide price. Keep up to date with cobalt price shifts with access to cobalt price charts, data and expert analysis.

Recent weak cobalt demand hits prices

Cobalt hydroxide price under pressure

Download our free battery materials short-term forecast sample today

Cobalt price methodology
We strive to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently. Fastmarkets acts with diligence and integrity to ensure that trust and confidence is maintained in the reliability of our pricing methodologies
Why use a price reporting agency?

We have reached a critical stage in the transition to a low-carbon future, but this ambition can create supply chains which are volatile and imbalanced, impacting the key electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

As you navigate this ever-changing landscape, you need prices and forecasts for key battery materials that you can rely on to reflect supply and demand conditions now and for the future.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • Offer a reliable indicator of a battery material’s value and conditions
  • Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets
  • Provide essential outlooks for black mass and battery material recycling

Fastmarkets NewGen cobalt long-term forecast
Insights and expert economic modeling to give you unmatched clarity into how the cobalt market will evolve
Fastmarkets NewGen short-term forecasts
Understand the battery material demands of today and plan for tomorrow
Fastmarkets NewGen price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
Fastmarkets NewGen risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
Fastmarkets NewGen news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
Our cobalt prices
Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
Cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb
Cobalt 99.8% Co min, ex-works China, yuan/tonne
Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne
Cobalt tetroxide 72.6% Co min, delivered China, yuan/tonne
Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)
Cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, $/Ib
