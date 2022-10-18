Why use Fastmarkets’ cobalt prices?

Our cobalt prices are market-reflective, unbiased, IOSCO-compliant and widely used across the new generation energy commodity markets. With ongoing volatility in the battery materials market, you need clarity and transparency for both the buy- and sell-side of cobalt price transactions.

Fastmarkets recognizes the importance of being clear about our cobalt price assessment and index process. This is why our cobalt pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles. Our price reporters follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance. Our cobalt metals futures price is used and trusted by the CME Group – the world’s leading derivatives marketplace.

Fastmarkets has more than 150 years of specialist commodity expertise. As well as our thousands of metals prices, we have the benchmark cobalt price and a leading cobalt hydroxide price. Keep up to date with cobalt price shifts with access to cobalt price charts, data and expert analysis.