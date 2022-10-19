Amendment to US HRC index methodology

Effective Monday October 31, the US HRC index will employ a two sub-index approach, categorizing and weighing inputs simply as sellers and buyers.

This marks the end of the 90-day consultation period that began on Thursday July 21.

Fastmarkets does not expect this change to materially affect the daily published price, based on internal analysis.

To provide feedback on this index, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Grace Asenov, re: US HRC index.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to

https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.