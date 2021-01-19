Argentina truck driver strike slashes truck arrivals at key ports

A strike action being carried out by a group of lorry owners and drivers is impacting the number of lorries arriving at Argentina’s main grain ports, industry sources have told Agricensus.

The indefinite strike action, which includes intermittent road blockades at some routes across the country, started on January 15.

The protest is being carried out by members of the Transportistas Unidos de la Argentina (TUDA) group, which comprises around 2,000 independent truck owners and drivers and is the latest in a series of strikes that have disrupted operations across the sector.

“The strike action is currently affecting all grain ports, including the terminals in Necochea and Bahia Blanca, in Buenos Aires province. The Transport and Security ministries are intervening in this conflict,” one source said.

Another industry source said that only 10% of the usual flow of lorries are transporting grain to local ports.

“Today, a total of 300 lorries arrived to grain ports, which compares to a usual daily flow of 3,000 lorries,” the source said.

Freight transport businessmen grouped in regional organizations partially blocked the Buenos Aires-Rosario highway as well as routes 18, A-012 and 19, in the south of the province of Santa Fe, to claim rate increases due to rising costs.

They also blocked the access to the underwater tunnel, which connects the cities of Santa Fe and Paraná, in Entre Ríos.

TUDA members are also demanding infrastructure improvements at national roads as well as a increased security for lorry drivers.