AT A GLANCE: Galaxy Resources output grows 39.7% in Q1 on ramp-up at Mt Cattlin
A summary of Australia-based spodumene concentrate miner Galaxy Resources’ preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021, released on Monday April 12.
In brief
- Galaxy attributed the 39.7% increase in spodumene concentrate production quarter on quarter to the ramp up at its Mount Cattlin mine in Western Australia back to nameplate capacity over the first quarter.
- Shipments over the quarter were down due to the delay to a 15,000 dmt delivery in April due to logistics problems.
- Contracts for second-quarter shipments are expected to be well above the $600 per dmt mark, on a cif China basis, it said.
- Galaxy continues to advance the development of the Sal de Vida lithium brine production facility in Argentina. “Engineering is under way to advance it towards a ‘construction-ready’ status by year-end”, it said.
Operational results January-March 2021
quarter-on-quarter comparison
Spodumene concentrate sales volumes
29,917 dmt, down by 60.29%
Spodumene concentrate output
46,588 dmt, up by 39.7%