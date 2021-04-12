Contact Us Login

AT A GLANCE: Galaxy Resources output grows 39.7% in Q1 on ramp-up at Mt Cattlin

A summary of Australia-based spodumene concentrate miner Galaxy Resources’ preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021, released on Monday April 12.

April 12, 2021 04:31 PM
By Dalila Ouerghi
In brief

  • Galaxy attributed the 39.7% increase in spodumene concentrate production quarter on quarter to the ramp up at its Mount Cattlin mine in Western Australia back to nameplate capacity over the first quarter.
  • Shipments over the quarter were down due to the delay to a 15,000 dmt delivery in April due to logistics problems.
  • Contracts for second-quarter shipments are expected to be well above the $600 per dmt mark, on a cif China basis, it said.
  • Galaxy continues to advance the development of the Sal de Vida lithium brine production facility in Argentina. “Engineering is under way to advance it towards a ‘construction-ready’ status by year-end”, it said.

Operational results January-March 2021
quarter-on-quarter comparison

Spodumene concentrate sales volumes
29,917 dmt, down by 60.29%

Spodumene concentrate output
46,588 dmt, up by 39.7%

