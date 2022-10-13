Methodology Contact us Login

Aurubis increases copper premium offer by 85% for 2023

German copper producer Aurubis is implementing a premium of $228 per tonne for 2023 for its European clients, the company said on Thursday October 13 in a memo to customers seen by Fastmarkets

October 13, 2022
By Callum PerryAlbert MacKenzie
CopperBase metalsBattery materials

This figure will be charged on top of the London Metal Exchange copper price.

This represents a significant increase on the benchmark premium of $123 per tonne set for 2022, although the company did add $35 per tonne surcharge to that figure in June, citing rising energy costs.

The Aurubis number, along with Codelco’s annual offer, are generally regarded as the cathode trading benchmark by the industry.

There was an expectation that premiums could rise this year and recycler and cathode refiner Montanwerke-Brixlegg led the way, announcing a €295 per tonne premium on its European copper in early September.

Copper premiums have been volatile in Europe through 2022 so far, due to soaring energy prices and “self-sanctioning” with regard to Russian units since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

Fastmarkets’ fortnightly assessment of the copper grade A cathode premium, delivered Germany, was $140-160 per tonne on Tuesday, October 4, up significantly from $8 per tonne at the end of 2021.

What to read next
Electric car plugged into the charging station
Green Lithium to set up UK’s first large-scale lithium refinery producing battery-grade lithium
Junior lithium start-up, Green Lithium, will aim to produce 50,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium to meet 6% of the EU and UK’s 2030 battery requirements
November 8, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
The Rockwood Lithium Mine
Canadian government orders Asian companies to divest holdings in lithium companies
The government of Canada has ordered two Hong Kong-based companies and another in China to divest their shares in three lithium miners based in the North American country
November 8, 2022
 · 
Justin Yang
Rebar-shredded scrap spreads
Rise of southern rebar may boost nearshoring, a boon to buyers
Opinions are mixed on whether new steel reinforcing bar capacity will be absorbed by a down market, but a spate of planned mills in the southern United States may signal a shift toward nearshoring that could offer buyers relief from high freight costs and volatile global supply chains
November 8, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Seattle/Portland, $ per gross ton, due to a lack of liquidity.
November 7, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue Detroit foundry grades
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue three foundry grade price assessments included in its Detroit consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.
November 7, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Electric Car in Charging Station
Nickel the talk of the town at LME Week 2022
Battery materials, specifically nickel, dominated many conversations during LME Week 2022
November 7, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
