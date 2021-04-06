Brazil’s soybean harvest 78% complete, corn sowing ends: analysts

Brazil’s soybean harvest had reached 78% complete by April 1, in line with the last five years’ average but below the 83% level reached at the same point last year, local consultancy Agrural said.

Agrural added that “the harvest is almost complete in Mato Grosso and entering its final phase in other major producing states”.

Data from Mato Grosso’s agricultural institute IMEA indicates that the harvest had reached 99.4% complete by April 2, 1.2 percentage points higher than the five-year average and 0.4 percentage points below 2019/20’s level.

“The harvest delay can be explained by the severe drought that delayed sowing last year”, IMEA said.

The institute estimates Mato Grosso’s yield at 57.81 60kg bags/ha this year, 2.2% lower on the year.

However, the estimated area is 3.2% higher and the output forecast 0.9% above last year at 35.7 million mt.

Yields are also forecasted lower year-on-year in Paraná.

The state’s rural economy department Deral estimated a 5.1% decline in Paraná’s yields, leading to a 3.3% reduction in output.

Delays in Rio Grande do Sul, where the harvest calendar is typically delayed compared to the rest of the county, have been even more pronounced this year as producers sowed later than usual and sparse rainfall delayed harvest work.

However, the state can expect high output this year, according to Agrural.

Agrural kept its national production forecast stable at 133 million mt.

Second crop safrinha corn sowing has been completed and all eyes are now turned to weather conditions in the weeks ahead.

“While moisture levels are adequate in Goiás and parts of Mato Grosso where more rains are expected in the coming days... moisture levels are sufficient in the rest of the centre-south region, but forecasts of dry weather and intense heat worry [producers]”, Agrural said.

The consultancy forecasts Brazil’s second crop corn output at 80.1 million mt, down from 80.6 million mt last week.