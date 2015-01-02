CaNickel names Kevin Zhu chief executive

CaNickel Mining Ltd has appointed Kevin Zhu as ceo following Wenfeng Liu’s decision to relinquish the role.

Zhu, who is currently a director at CaNickel, served as the company’s interim chief executive from December 2010 to August 2011.

Liu is stepping down as the company’s chief to focus on his role as chairman, the Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based company said.

Meanwhile, CaNickel has appointed James Dai to the position of cfo and corporate secretary. He replaces Derek Liu, who resigned from these posts for personal reasons.

CaNickel owns the Bucko Lake Nickel Mine in Manitoba, which is currently on care and maintenance, and several nickel, copper and platinum group metal projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt.

The company put Bucko Lake on care and maintenance in 2012 due to low nickel prices.

This report was first published by American Metal Market.

