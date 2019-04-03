CESCO: The Santiago scene - What’s on and where?

Fastmarkets has compiled a list of panels and events for the week.

Please note that events are private receptions and admission is strictly by invitation only.

Sunday April 7

1700-2100: Transamine reception, El Mundo del Vino, Av. Isidora Goyenechea 3000

1930-0045: KGHM Chile reception, Hyatt Centric, Enrique Foster 30. Las Condes

1930- : Freeport dinner, honoring Sir Brian Bender, Club de Golf Los Leones, Avda Pdte Riesco 3700, Las Condes

Monday April 8

0800-1600: International Forum on Mining Exploration, Sheraton Hotel and Convention Centre, Av. Santa Maria 1742

1400-1600: ICA workshop on future energy, Sheraton Hotel

1730-2000: INTL FCStone reception, NOI Hotel

1800-2000: CRU reception, Sheraton Hotel

1830-2030: London Metal Exchange cocktail reception, British Ambassador’s Residence, Gertrudis Echeñique 96, Las Condes

2045-2330: Fastmarkets Dinner with Copper Friends, Cuero Vaca, El Manio1659, Vitacura



Tuesday April 9

0800-1700: 18th World Copper Conference, Sheraton Hotel. Speakers include Chile’s Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica, Codelco ceo Nelson PIzarro and Antofagasta ceo Ivan Arriagada

1445-1545: ICA workshop on future copper demand, Sheraton Hotel

1900-2200: Trafigura reception, Vista Santiago, Cerro San Cristobal

Wednesday April 10

0800-0900: CRU pre-conference workshop on the impact of Chinese stimulus measures on copper consumption, Sheraton Hotel

09:00-1300: 18th World Copper Conference, Sheraton Hotel. Speakers include Birla Copper ceo Jagdish Chandra Laddha and Anglo American’s Ruben Fernandes

1430-1700: Sulphuric Acid Seminar, Sheraton Hotel

1800-1900: Zero Waste Mining innovation challenge presentation, Salon don Edmundo, Espacio Riesco

1800-2300: Cesco Dinner, Espacio Riesco, Av. El Salto 5000, Huechuraba

Thursday April 11

0530-1549: Site visits to El Teniente

0800-1700: 3rd International Seminar on mining and sustainable: tailings, challenges and trends, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Alcalde 15, Las Condes

1200-1830: Golf Tournament Mining Cup, Credit Lyonnais and Elecmetal’s Campeonato de Golf Copa de la Minería 2018, Sport Francés



Friday April 12

0800-1300: Mining and Climate Change: where are we heading. Ritz Carlton Hotel, Alcalde 15, Las Condes