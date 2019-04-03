CESCO: The Santiago scene - What’s on and where?
Starting this Sunday, some 2,000 copper industry participants will gather in Santiago, Chile, for the annual Cesco Copper Week, looking into market dynamics and future development along the red metal supply chain.
Fastmarkets has compiled a list of panels and events for the week.
Please note that events are private receptions and admission is strictly by invitation only.
Sunday April 7
1700-2100: Transamine reception, El Mundo del Vino, Av. Isidora Goyenechea 3000
1930-0045: KGHM Chile reception, Hyatt Centric, Enrique Foster 30. Las Condes
1930- : Freeport dinner, honoring Sir Brian Bender, Club de Golf Los Leones, Avda Pdte Riesco 3700, Las Condes
Monday April 8
0800-1600: International Forum on Mining Exploration, Sheraton Hotel and Convention Centre, Av. Santa Maria 1742
1400-1600: ICA workshop on future energy, Sheraton Hotel
1730-2000: INTL FCStone reception, NOI Hotel
1800-2000: CRU reception, Sheraton Hotel
1830-2030: London Metal Exchange cocktail reception, British Ambassador’s Residence, Gertrudis Echeñique 96, Las Condes
2045-2330: Fastmarkets Dinner with Copper Friends, Cuero Vaca, El Manio1659, Vitacura
Tuesday April 9
0800-1700: 18th World Copper Conference, Sheraton Hotel. Speakers include Chile’s Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica, Codelco ceo Nelson PIzarro and Antofagasta ceo Ivan Arriagada
1445-1545: ICA workshop on future copper demand, Sheraton Hotel
1900-2200: Trafigura reception, Vista Santiago, Cerro San Cristobal
Wednesday April 10
0800-0900: CRU pre-conference workshop on the impact of Chinese stimulus measures on copper consumption, Sheraton Hotel
09:00-1300: 18th World Copper Conference, Sheraton Hotel. Speakers include Birla Copper ceo Jagdish Chandra Laddha and Anglo American’s Ruben Fernandes
1430-1700: Sulphuric Acid Seminar, Sheraton Hotel
1800-1900: Zero Waste Mining innovation challenge presentation, Salon don Edmundo, Espacio Riesco
1800-2300: Cesco Dinner, Espacio Riesco, Av. El Salto 5000, Huechuraba
Thursday April 11
0530-1549: Site visits to El Teniente
0800-1700: 3rd International Seminar on mining and sustainable: tailings, challenges and trends, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Alcalde 15, Las Condes
1200-1830: Golf Tournament Mining Cup, Credit Lyonnais and Elecmetal’s Campeonato de Golf Copa de la Minería 2018, Sport Francés
Friday April 12
0800-1300: Mining and Climate Change: where are we heading. Ritz Carlton Hotel, Alcalde 15, Las Condes