Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

China’s cobalt metal price continues uptrend on tight spot availability

The cobalt metal price in China maintained an uptrend in week to Wednesday March 9, driven mainly by the tightness in the spot market, while downstream demand continued to be weak

March 9, 2023
By Zihao Li
CobaltBattery materials

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cobalt 99.8% Co min, ex-works China was 290,000-342,000 yuan ($41,656-49,125) per tonne on Wednesday, widening upward by 12,000 yuan from 290,000-330,000 yuan per tonne on March 3. The latest assessment is also up by 10,000-32,000 yuan from 280,000-320,000 yuan per tonne on February 17, when the uptrend started.

Market participants noted that many cobalt metal producers had already locked in much of their supply under long-term agreements with both domestic Chinese and international customers, leaving them with limited availability for the spot market.

“Certain brands are extremely tight in the spot market, since they are tied up with long-term deliveries, which supports spot cobalt metal prices,” a cobalt trader said.

Fastmarkets has also learned that some cobalt producers have been purchasing cobalt metal of other brands in both Chinese and international markets to fulfil their long-term agreements, or postponing their scheduled deliveries, since they could not deliver those orders with their own output in time.

Elsewhere, lost production from Chinese cobalt producer GEM between January 5 and February 25 following a fire at its Jiangsu plant has further intensified tightness in China’s spot cobalt metal market.

GEM was forced to suspend cobalt metal production at its Jiangsu plant on January 5 and resumed production 31 days later, Fastmarkets reported previously. The plant’s cobalt metal output was 250 tonnes per month prior to the fire, according to a company source.

“It’s not only spot market inventory that is tight. Bonded warehouses in China have very limited stock,” a second cobalt trader said.

However, despite tighter spot supply, market participants continued to report sluggish demand with no signs of any improvement.

“The downstream magnetic sector has almost no demand for cobalt metal,” the first cobalt trader said.

A third cobalt trader said: “Downstream consumers are only topping up their inventories of cobalt metal at very small volumes each time, and it has been like this since last year.”

Given the sluggish demand, which market participants expect to persist in the near future, the current upward momentum in China’s cobalt metal prices may vanish when spot market availability improves, market participants said.

“The current upward moment is not supported by strong consumer demand. So it will end once the cobalt metal producers can free up some of their output for the spot market. Then cobalt metal prices in China may start to soften,” the first cobalt trader added.

The general cobalt metal price trend in China was weak between late October and mid-February, pressured down by limited buying appetite among downstream consumers who had been purchasing spot units only on a hand-to-mouth basis. Fastmarkets assessed the cobalt 99.8% Co min, ex-works China price at 342,000-357,000 yuan per tonne on October 28, 2022.

Depressed prices in the international cobalt metal market during the same period between October 2022 and February this year also contributed to decreases in Chinese cobalt metal prices at the time.

Fastmarkets’ daily price assessment for cobalt, standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam was $15.50-17.00 per lb on Wednesday, narrowing upward by $0.15 per lb from $15.35-17.40 per lb on Tuesday.

The price dropped to $15.00-16.25 per lb on February 20 from $25.70-26.40 per lb on October 12.

Keep up to date with the latest news and insights on our cobalt market page.

What to read next
Electric car plugged into the charging station
China’s sluggish EV market boosts lithium carbonate export enquiries
Export enquiries for Chinese lithium carbonate increased over the past month due to diminished lithium prices since November caused by sluggish domestic demand from the electric vehicle (EV) sector, which left a wide export arbitrage window, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday March 9
March 9, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Copper scrap
Aurubis starts construction of plant to extract copper and nickel from recycled material, bleed
German multi-metal recycling giant Aurubis began construction of its bleed treatment plant in Olen, Belgium, the company said on Tuesday March 7
March 8, 2023
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
SQM still optimistic on lithium demand growth despite short-term slowdown
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) foresees global lithium demand reaching 1.5 million tonnes by 2025 and expects total demand to grow by at least 20% year on year in 2023, the Chilean miner said
March 8, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Do OEM offtakes need careful structuring? Voltaire Minerals’ Brocas thinks so | Hotter Commodities
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been buying equity in miners to secure access to battery raw materials, but David Brocas, co-founder and managing partner of Voltaire Minerals Partners, contends that the offtake agreements may not be in the best interest of miners unless carefully structured
March 7, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
cobalt-blue-rock.PNG
Cobalt sentiment set to push higher with first weekly average price rise since October
Cobalt metal prices increased in the week to Friday March 3, which could signal a change in sentiment following weeks of price declines across both the standard and alloy grades
March 6, 2023
 · 
Alexander Cook
Businessman checking stock market on digital tablet and a desktop computer with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market. Analyzing data in office background.
UK Financial Conduct Authority opens investigation into LME’s March 2022 suspension of nickel futures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has opened an enforcement investigation into the London Metal Exchange’s “conduct, systems and controls” related to nickel futures trading
March 6, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed