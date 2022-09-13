Methodology Contact us Login

The trends and forces driving the cobalt market

From continued growth in demand and market share for electric vehicles to the build-up of energy storage systems, cobalt is key in the global transformation to new energy sources. But there is a lack of diversity in the supply chain for battery and automakers. Roughly 70% of mined cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo – where the supply and reputational risks for manufacturers are well known – and 70% of cobalt processing occurs in China.

Logistics and shipping disruptions are still a key issue, and high prices for the battery material continue. In response, we’re seeing an even greater need for the recycling of cobalt for electric vehicles.

We provide data-driven insights and analysis to help you understand the market further. From price data to futures contracts, forecasts to market news, our experts provide you with intelligence on what’s driving the cobalt market.

What’s happening in the cobalt market?

Get the latest cobalt news and analysis from our expert price reporters, analysts and researchers.

Cobalt
Clarification of cobalt metal monthly averages calculation
Fastmarkets has added a section to its cobalt methodology clarifying how the cobalt metal monthly averages on Fastmarkets’ platform are calculated, following market demand for further clarification
September 13, 2022
Justin Yang
Commodity hedging: Trading cobalt using seasonal and technical analysis
How to use seasonal and technical analysis within your risk management tool kit
September 6, 2022
David Becker
Rapid EV growth stokes competition in China’s manganese sulfate market
Competition to establish market share in the battery-grade manganese sulfate market in China is heating up, with expected growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market driving new participants into the sector so far in 2022
September 1, 2022
Justin Yang
Commodity risk management: Do the benefits of hedging battery raw materials justify the costs?
With the volatility of the battery raw materials market, commodity hedging investments can help to mitigate potential losses
August 16, 2022
David Becker
Why China’s cobalt prices continue to slide despite easing Covid-19 lockdowns
China’s cobalt sulfate and cobalt metal prices trended down in June after a slight pick-up in demand failed to offset the headwinds of sufficient supply and bearish sentiment following the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai on June 1.
June 29, 2022
Carrie Shi
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
Chinese cobalt sulfate continues to weaken, this time taking cobalt hydroxide with it
Constrained EV demand causes further Chinese cobalt sulfate price weakness, which has started to push hydroxide payables lower, despite additional supply issues affecting exports from southern Africa
May 30, 2022
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Short-Term Forecasts
Understand the demands of today and plan for tomorrow
November 26, 2021
Long-Term Forecasts
Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change
September 19, 2022
Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Battery Cost Model
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
September 19, 2022
Risk management
Energy risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
