From continued growth in demand and market share for electric vehicles to the build-up of energy storage systems, cobalt is key in the global transformation to new energy sources. But there is a lack of diversity in the supply chain for battery and automakers. Roughly 70% of mined cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo – where the supply and reputational risks for manufacturers are well known – and 70% of cobalt processing occurs in China.

Logistics and shipping disruptions are still a key issue, and high prices for the battery material continue. In response, we’re seeing an even greater need for the recycling of cobalt for electric vehicles.

