CIS Black Sea export steel prices to be rolled over on January 6

CIS export prices usually include material exported via the Black Sea from both Ukraine and Russia. As such, these prices would normally be published on January 6, because exporters in Ukraine would remain active even while those in Russia observed the Russian New Year holiday, which runs January 2-6.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, however, Ukrainian steel exports by sea have ceased.

Therefore, there will be no steel export activity during the Russian New Year holiday, and so Fastmarkets will roll the prices over.

The affected prices are:

MB-STE-0014 steel hot-rolled coil export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $ per tonne

MB-STE-0012 steel cold-rolled coil export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $ per tonne

MB-STE-0016 steel slab export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $ per tonne

MB-STE-0017 steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $ per tonne

For more information or to provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO Ross Yeo, re: CIS Black Sea export steel prices.”

Fastmarkets’ metals holiday publishing schedule has been updated accordingly. For the full schedule, please see here.

