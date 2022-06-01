Clarification of Fastmarkets’ steel price publishing schedule during UK June public holidays

In accordance with its holiday pricing schedule, Fastmarkets usually shifts price publication to the following working day in the event of a holiday, except in the case of Friday prices, which are shifted to the previous working day.

Due to the irregular double public holiday this week, however, Friday prices will instead be published on Monday June 6, the next working day.

For a full list of Fastmarkets’ steel and steel raw materials prices published in the EMEA, CIS and Turkey regions, along with their regular publishing schedules, please see the Fastmarkets ferrous pricing methodology.

Daily price indices will not be published during the UK public holidays and will resume publication on Monday June 6.

For any questions or further clarification please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Ross Yeo re: steel price publishing schedule.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

