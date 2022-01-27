Contact Us Login

Become a customer

CME busheling futures trade 66 lots

CME Group’s busheling futures contracts traded 66 lots (1,320 gross tons) on Tuesday January 25, up from 15 lots during the previous session

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background

©

Maximusnd/Getty Images/iStockphoto

January 27, 2022 11:20 AM
By Sean Barry
Steel raw materialsFutures

The front-month February contract traded 31 lots and settled down by $10 at $525 per ton, according to a daily report from the exchange.

A total of 35 lots were traded on the March contract, which settled unchanged at $530 per ton.

Open interest stood at 6,198 lots, or 123,930 tons, up by 11 lots from 6,187 lots in the prior day’s trading.

Fastmarkets assessment of the steel scrap No1 busheling, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago was at $520 per ton on January 10, down by 10.34% from $580 per ton on December 6.

CME’s busheling futures contracts are settled against Fastmarkets’ steel scrap No1 busheling index, delivered Midwest mill, which was calculated at $542.33 per ton on January 10, down by 10.18% from $603.81 per ton on December 10.

To keep up with steelmaking trends throughout 2022, visit our steel and raw materials page.

Metals and mining forecasts
Get transparency into the movements of the market
Learn more
OurProducts_Forecasting_805x381.jpg
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed