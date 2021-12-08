Steel and steel raw materials
The growing importance of steel production to the green economy
The steel industry underpins the global economy. It intersects with other industries to a far greater degree than most commodities.
Steel’s deep entanglement with global markets exposes it to risks and opportunities from all directions – from protectionist and tariffs green tariffs to Covid-19 and supply chain disruptions. Our ferrous market experts provide global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces that influence steel and how to respond.
Get the latest steel and steel raw material news and analysis
Steel and steelmaking raw material prices affect the entire supply chain. We provide more than 250 steel prices, 750 scrap prices and over 50 raw material prices, including industry benchmarks from across the globe. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy and make the right decision every time.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Stainless steel 304 cold-rolled sheet, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel 304L cold-rolled sheet, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel 316L cold-rolled sheet, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel bright bar grade 304 alloy surcharge domestic, Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel bright bar grade 304 base price domestic, delivered Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 304 domestic, ex-whs China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 304 export, fob China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 430 domestic, ex-whs China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel cold-rolled coil, Asia grade 304 (2mm 2B), cif East Asian port, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 alloy surcharge domestic, Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 base price domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 transaction domestic, delivered North Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 316 2mm alloy surcharge domestic, Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet base price 316 2mm domestic, delivered Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel hot-rolled coil Asia grade 304, cif port East Asia, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Stainless steel hot-rolled coil grade 304 export, fob China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar 1/2 x 4-inch flat merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar 2 x 2 x 1/4-inch angle merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar 3 x 3 x 1/4-inch angle merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar 8 x 11.5-inch channels merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar cold-finished 1-inch round 1018 (carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar cold-finished 1-inch round 12L14 (carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel bar cold-finished 1-inch round 4140 (alloy), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel bar hot-rolled special bar quality (SBQ) 1-inch round 1000 series (carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel bar hot-rolled special bar quality (SBQ) 1-inch round 4100 series (alloy), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel beams 8 x 8-inch, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel beams domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel beams domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel beams medium sections, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet domestic, exw Tangshan, Northern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet export, fob main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet export, fob ports Iran, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet import, cfr main port Egypt, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet import, cfr main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet import, cfr Manila, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet index export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel billet, import, cfr China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Steel coil Galvalume import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel coil Galvalume, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Eastern China domestic, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob China main port, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled coil, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cold-rolled sheet domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel domestic plate 8-40mm, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel domestic plate 8-40mm, exw Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW line pipe (X52) import non-South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW line pipe (X52) import South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW line pipe (X52), fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW line pipe (X65), fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW line pipe (X70), fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade A import, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade A, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade B import, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade B, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel galvanized coil 1mm export, fob main port China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel heavy plate 10-40mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel heavy plate 12-40mm export, fob main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel heavy plate 8-50mm export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel heavy plate domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel heavy plate export, fob China main port, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hollow sections ASTM 500 Grade B import, ddp US port of entry, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hollow sections ASTM A500 Grade B domestic, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized (base) steel coil, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized 0.012 inch G30, ddp Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil (hot-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil 0.03-0.13 inch G90 (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil export, fob main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped galvanized export, fob Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-dipped-galvanized coil import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil (commodity) export, fob main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil (CR grade) import, cfr main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil (dry) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil (Japan, Korea, Taiwan-origin), import, cfr Vietnam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Central Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Northern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Spain, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port India, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr Saudi Arabia, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr Vietnam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Italy, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil index export, fob main port China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled coil, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel hot-rolled sheet domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel medium plate, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel merchant bar export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel merchant bar, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel OCTG API 5CT - Casing J55 import non-South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel OCTG API 5CT - Casing J55 import South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel OCTG API 5CT - Casing J55, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel plate (8-40mm) import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel plate (8-40mm) import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel plate domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel plate domestic, delivered whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel plate import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel prepainted galvanized domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel rebar domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic monthly, delivered Brazil, reais/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Northern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Egypt, E£/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Poland, zloty/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Turkey, lira/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw UAE, dirhams/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr main EU port Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr main EU port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr Singapore, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) index export, fob China main port, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel seamless line pipe - API 5LB import, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel seamless OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel seamless OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, import, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel sections (medium) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel sections (medium) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel sections domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel slab export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel slab export, fob main port Brazil, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel slab export, fob ports Iran, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel slab import, cfr Southeast Asia/East Asia, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel structural pipe export S235JR grade EN10219 2mm wall thickness, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel welded mechanical tubing ASTM A513, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel welded OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, fob mill US, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel welded OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, import, cif Houston, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (drawing quality), domestic, delivered Poland, zloty/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Steel wire rod (high carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (low carbon) import, cfr Southeast Asia, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|
Steel wire rod (low carbon) import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (low carbon) industrial quality, fob mill US, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, exw Turkey, lira/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob China main port, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) import, main port Northern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod (mesh quality) import, main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod cold-heading quality, ddp, $/cwt
|
American Metal Market
|Active
|View this price
|Steel wire rod export, fob main port Southern Europe, €/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|View this price
