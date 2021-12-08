Contact Us Login

Steel and steel raw materials

The growing importance of steel production to the green economy

The steel industry underpins the global economy. It intersects with other industries to a far greater degree than most commodities.

Steel’s deep entanglement with global markets exposes it to risks and opportunities from all directions – from protectionist and tariffs green tariffs to Covid-19 and supply chain disruptions. Our ferrous market experts provide global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces that influence steel and how to respond.

What’s happening in the steel and steel raw materials markets?

Get the latest steel and steel raw material news and analysis

China decarbonization could create graphite electrode shortage amid more EAF steelmaking
China’s decarbonization drive could result in increased demand for graphite electrodes amid the global trend toward more steelmaking based on electric-arc furnaces (EAFs), although supply risks may continue in the near term against a backdrop of energy controls, sources have told Fastmarkets.
December 08, 2021 04:35 AM
 · 
Sybil Pan
Industrial worker with work tool
NEWSBREAK: China to increase export taxes on pig iron, ferro-chrome
July 29, 2021 10:15 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
Pile of Aluminium scrap
RESEARCH: Drop in global auto output causes steel scrap price spreads to widen
July 08, 2021 09:57 AM
 · 
Alexander Kershaw
NEWSBREAK: China stopping inspections on 5 grades of ferrous scrap
June 03, 2021 05:17 AM
 · 
Tianran Zhao
Hot-rolled steel process in steel industry
FOCUS: China’s stricter steel capacity swap ratios to cool overheated raw materials markets
May 07, 2021 10:45 AM
 · 
Alice Li

Steel and steel raw material prices

Steel and steelmaking raw material prices affect the entire supply chain. We provide more than 250 steel prices, 750 scrap prices and over 50 raw material prices, including industry benchmarks from across the globe. Our price coverage can help your organization to evaluate risk, optimize your purchasing strategy and make the right decision every time.

Steel price data
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Stainless steel 304 cold-rolled sheet, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Stainless steel 304L cold-rolled sheet, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Stainless steel 316L cold-rolled sheet, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Stainless steel bright bar grade 304 alloy surcharge domestic, Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel bright bar grade 304 base price domestic, delivered Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 304 domestic, ex-whs China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 304 export, fob China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 430 domestic, ex-whs China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled coil, Asia grade 304 (2mm 2B), cif East Asian port, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 alloy surcharge domestic, Europe, €/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 base price domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 transaction domestic, delivered North Europe, €/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 316 2mm alloy surcharge domestic, Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet base price 316 2mm domestic, delivered Europe, €/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel hot-rolled coil Asia grade 304, cif port East Asia, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Stainless steel hot-rolled coil grade 304 export, fob China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel bar 1/2 x 4-inch flat merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar 2 x 2 x 1/4-inch angle merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar 3 x 3 x 1/4-inch angle merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar 8 x 11.5-inch channels merchant products, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar cold-finished 1-inch round 1018 (carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar cold-finished 1-inch round 12L14 (carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar cold-finished 1-inch round 4140 (alloy), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar hot-rolled special bar quality (SBQ) 1-inch round 1000 series (carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel bar hot-rolled special bar quality (SBQ) 1-inch round 4100 series (alloy), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel beams 8 x 8-inch, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel beams domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel beams domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel beams medium sections, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel billet domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet domestic, exw Tangshan, Northern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet export, fob main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel billet export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet export, fob ports Iran, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet import, cfr main port Egypt, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet import, cfr main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet import, cfr Manila, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet index export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel billet, import, cfr China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active
Steel coil Galvalume import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel coil Galvalume, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Eastern China domestic, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob China main port, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled coil, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cold-rolled sheet domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel domestic plate 8-40mm, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel domestic plate 8-40mm, exw Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel ERW line pipe (X52) import non-South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW line pipe (X52) import South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW line pipe (X52), fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW line pipe (X65), fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW line pipe (X70), fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade A import, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade A, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade B import, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel ERW standard pipe A53 Grade B, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel galvanized coil 1mm export, fob main port China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel heavy plate 10-40mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel heavy plate 12-40mm export, fob main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel heavy plate 8-50mm export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel heavy plate domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel heavy plate export, fob China main port, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hollow sections ASTM 500 Grade B import, ddp US port of entry, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hollow sections ASTM A500 Grade B domestic, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized (base) steel coil, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized 0.012 inch G30, ddp Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil (hot-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil 0.03-0.13 inch G90 (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil export, fob main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped galvanized export, fob Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-dipped-galvanized coil import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil (commodity) export, fob main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil (CR grade) import, cfr main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil (dry) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil (Japan, Korea, Taiwan-origin), import, cfr Vietnam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whse India, rupees/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Central Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Northern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Spain, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active
Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port India, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr Saudi Arabia, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr Vietnam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Italy, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active
Steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil index export, fob main port China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled coil, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel hot-rolled sheet domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel medium plate, import, ddp Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel merchant bar export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel merchant bar, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel OCTG API 5CT - Casing J55 import non-South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel OCTG API 5CT - Casing J55 import South Korean-made, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel OCTG API 5CT - Casing J55, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel plate (8-40mm) import, cfr main port Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel plate (8-40mm) import, cfr main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel plate domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel plate domestic, delivered whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel plate import, cfr main ports South America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel prepainted galvanized domestic, exw Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel rebar domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic monthly, delivered Brazil, reais/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, cpt Moscow, Russia, rubles/tonne incl. VAT Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Northern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Egypt, E£/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Poland, zloty/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Turkey, lira/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw UAE, dirhams/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr Jebel Ali, UAE, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr main EU port Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr main EU port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) import, cfr Singapore, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) index export, fob China main port, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel seamless line pipe - API 5LB import, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel seamless OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel seamless OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, import, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel sections (medium) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel sections (medium) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel sections domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel slab export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel slab export, fob main port Brazil, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel slab export, fob ports Iran, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel slab import, cfr Southeast Asia/East Asia, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel structural pipe export S235JR grade EN10219 2mm wall thickness, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel welded mechanical tubing ASTM A513, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel welded OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, fob mill US, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel welded OCTG API 5CT - Casing P110, import, cif Houston, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel wire rod (drawing quality), domestic, delivered Poland, zloty/tonne Metal Bulletin Active
Steel wire rod (high carbon), fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel wire rod (low carbon) import, cfr Southeast Asia, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (low carbon) import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short ton
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel wire rod (low carbon) industrial quality, fob mill US, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, exw Turkey, lira/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob Black Sea, CIS, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob China main port, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob main port Latin America, $/tonne
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob main port Turkey, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) import, main port Northern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod (mesh quality) import, main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Steel wire rod cold-heading quality, ddp, $/cwt
American Metal Market
 Active View this price
Steel wire rod export, fob main port Southern Europe, €/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price

Products
Price data
Our global team of over 160 price reporters provide over 1000 proprietary steel and raw material prices, which we use to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021 05:20 PM
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the steel and steelmaking raw material markets all over the world.
November 17, 2021 10:40 PM
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for steel and steelmaking raw material markets.
November 21, 2021 09:22 PM
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Manage price risk with exchange-traded derivatives.
November 15, 2021 07:23 PM

View our full range of solutions.
Connect with your peers in person and online for steel and steel raw materials market forecasts, price reporting and expert analysis that spans the globe. Network with some of the biggest players in the steel and steelmaking raw materials market and hear first-hand insights from global steel community experts.
Detail iron ore
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
