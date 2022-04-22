Conclusion of consultation on aluminium billet, P1020A price assessments

No comment or feedback was received suggesting that any immediate material change was required to the existing methodologies.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for price reporting agencies (PRAs). This included all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

The consultation was in relation to putting the prices listed below through the IOSCO audit process:

MB-AL-0302 aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp North Germany (Ruhr region)

MB-AL-0300 aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region)

MB-AL-0316 aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy

You can find the new methodology for aluminium P1020A premium here and the new methodology for aluminium billet premiums here.

Fastmarkets invites feedback on a continuing basis throughout the year. To offer feedback or comment related to this consultation, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com and add the subject heading: ‘FAO Alice Mason, re Billet, P1020A methodology review, 2022.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

