Correction to aluminium arbitrage calculations – February 7

Fastmarkets’ aluminium import arbitrage dollar per tonne calculation [MB-AL-0289] should have been $-120.63 per tonne, rather than the published price of $48.87 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ aluminium import arbitrage yuan per tonne calculation [MB-AL-0290] should have been -768.77 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 311.43 yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jinfan Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jinfan Yang re: Fastmarkets aluminium arbitrage.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology-and-compliance

