Methodology and compliance

Being clear about our price assessment and index process is important. You can be confident that our pricing process is impartial, market-reflective and market-aligned.

Our core methodology and expertise has defined us for more than 130 years. Our methodology aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks including:

BMR authorization

Fastmarkets’ benchmark administrator in Finland - Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) – is authorized to administer Fastmarkets’ benchmarks in accordance with article 34 of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). It is supervised by the Finnish regulator FIN-FSA and listed on the ESMA register of benchmark administrators.

About Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy

View our price assessment process

Rigorous pricing procedure:
Our price reporters are required to follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance.

Independent market perspective:
We continually develop and review our methodologies in consultation with industry participants. Our aim is to adopt product specifications, trading terms, conditions or other factors that reflect and are representative of typical working practices in the industry.

Confidential market connections:
Markets are assessed by experienced price reporters each day, via phone calls, emails, texts, etc to a wide variety of market participants on both the buy and sell sides of the market. All communications of price, assessments, contract details and all other information are classified and never shared with third parties.

We pride ourselves in being honest with our clients about how we assess our prices, so we publish every single methodology and price specification that our pricing teams use.

View our forest products methodologies here

Fastmarkets agriculture methodologies and price specifications

Wheat fob Germany - Methodology and prices specifications

View our metals and mining methodologies here

Fastmarkets MB - Short-term forecasting methodologies and price specifications
Steel scrap short-term forecast and price specification
Fastmarkets MB - Methodologies and price specifications
Ferrous - Methodology and price specification
Non-ferrous - Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets Indices
Alumina Indices - Methodology and price specification
China HRC & Rebar Indices - Methodology and price specifications
Chrome Ore Index - Methodology and price specifications
Cobalt Hydroxide Index - Methodology and price specification
Coking Coal Indices - Methodology and price specification
CIS Billet Index - Methodology and price specification
Copper Concentrates Index - Methodology and price specification
European HRC Index
Ferrous Scrap Indices - Methodology and price specification
Iron Ore Index - Methodology and price specification
Manganese Ore Index - Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets AMM Indices
Midwest HRC Indices - Methodology and price specification
Ferrous Scrap Indices - Methodology and price specification
US Midwest Ferrous Scrap Indices- Methodology and price specification

Fastmarkets Price Assessments

Fastmarkets MB Price Assessments
Aluminium P1020 - Methodology and price specification
Aluminium P1020 spot cif bi-weekly main Japanese ports - Methodology and price specification
Aluminium P1020 cif quarterly main Japanese ports - Methodology and price specification
Aluminium Low-Carbon Differential - Methodology and Price Specification
Europe and US Secondary Aluminium - Methodology and Price Specification
Cobalt - Methodology and price specification
Copper Cathode - Methodology and price specification
Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), cfr main port Taiwan - Methodology and price specification
Graphite - Methodology and price specification
Lithium - Methodology and price specification
Steel Tube & Pipe - Methodology and price specification
Shanghai Base Metals Physical Arbitrage - Methodology
Fastmarkets AMM Price Assessments
Ferrous Scrap - Methodology and price specification
Non-ferrous Scrap - Methodology and price specification
Non-Ferrous Metals - Methodology and price specification
Steel - Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets IM Price Assessment
Industrial Minerals - Methodology and price specifications

Questions?

If you have questions about our pricing process, contact our pricing team at riskandcompliance@fastmarkets.com and pricing@fastmarkets.com.

View our methodology review and change consultation process, here.

View our data submitter policy, here.

View our corrections and new pricing launch procedures, here.

View our complaint policy, here.

View our code of conduct, here.

Fastmarkets pricing holidays can be viewed here.

Fastmarkets metals pricing notices can be viewed here.

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect these Terms and Conditions. Prices and other information contained in this publication have been obtained by us from various sources believed to be reliable. This information has not been independently verified by us. Those prices and price indices that are evaluated or calculated by us represent an approximate evaluation of current levels based upon dealings (if any) that may have been disclosed prior to publication to us. Such prices are collated through regular contact with producers, traders, dealers, brokers and purchasers although not all market segments may be contacted prior to the evaluation, calculation, or publication of any specific price or index. Actual transaction prices will reflect quantities, grades and qualities, credit terms, and many other parameters. The prices are in no sense comparable to the quoted prices of commodities in which a formal futures market exists.

Evaluations or calculations of prices and price indices by us are based upon certain market assumptions and evaluation methodologies, and may not conform to prices or information available from third parties. There may be errors or defects in such assumptions or methodologies that cause resultant evaluations to be inappropriate for use. Your use or reliance on any prices or other information published by us is at your sole risk. Neither we nor any of our providers of information make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of any advice, opinion, statement or other information forming any part of the published information or its fitness or suitability for a particular purpose or use. Neither we, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the prices or other information contained in this publication, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment adviser, a financial adviser or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. The information provided is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, commodity, financial product, instrument or other investment or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions. Your investment actions should be solely based upon your own decisions and research and appropriate independent advice should be obtained from a suitably qualified independent adviser before any such decision is made.

