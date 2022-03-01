Correction to aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy premium

The aluminium P1020A premium, fca dp Italy premium was originally published at $540-580 per tonne. This has now been corrected to $540-560 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

