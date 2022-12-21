Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to assessment for cadmium 99.99%, cif global ports

Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for cadmium on December 16, 2022, following two reporter errors.

December 21, 2022
Pricing noticeMinor metals

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cadmium 99.99% min, cif global ports [MB-CD-0002] has been corrected to 187-198 cents per lb, having been erroneously corrected to 185-198 cents per lb on December 16.

A previous pricing notice incorrectly stated that the price had been left stable at 185-195 cents per lb and then corrected to 185-198 cents per lb.

The errors occurred because a data point relating to confirmed business submitted during the pricing window was missed, and the wrong information was subsequently provided for the correction and correction notice.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Janie Davies by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Janie Davies: Cadmium assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble alloys prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European noble ferroalloys price assessments for Wednesday December 21 was delayed due to a reporter error.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Sofia Okun
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets
Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Chris Lyddan
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for Log Lines
Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Log Lines, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Chris Lyddan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Early publication of Asia lithium prices: pricing notice
Fastmarkets’ Asia lithium prices were erroneously published early on Wednesday December 21 due to an editor error.
December 21, 2022
 · 
Jingtai Lun
Pricing Notice
Fastmarkets Forest Products price publishing schedules for 2023 are now available online.
December 20, 2022
 · 
Greg Rudder
Scrap Metal
US nonferrous scrap exports rise October vs September
Nonferrous scrap export volumes from the United States rose in October, with decreases in used beverage cans (UBCs), nickel and zinc scrap being offset by increases in aluminium, copper and lead scrap, according to the latest data from the US Department of Commerce. In year-to-date comparisons, however, only exports of aluminium scrap declined
December 20, 2022
 · 
Kirstyn Petras
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed