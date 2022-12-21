Correction to assessment for cadmium 99.99%, cif global ports

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cadmium 99.99% min, cif global ports [MB-CD-0002] has been corrected to 187-198 cents per lb, having been erroneously corrected to 185-198 cents per lb on December 16.

A previous pricing notice incorrectly stated that the price had been left stable at 185-195 cents per lb and then corrected to 185-198 cents per lb.

The errors occurred because a data point relating to confirmed business submitted during the pricing window was missed, and the wrong information was subsequently provided for the correction and correction notice.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Janie Davies by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Janie Davies: Cadmium assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.