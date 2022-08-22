Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to assessment for manganese flake, Rotterdam

Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne, following a reporter error.

August 22, 2022
By Sofia Okun
Pricing noticeManganese

The weekly price assessment for MB-MN-0001 manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne should have been $2,400-2,500 per tonne on Friday August 19, but was published as $2,100-2,500 per tonne.

The error occurred because data was included that should have been discarded for not meeting Fastmarkets’ specifications.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Sofia Okun by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Sofia Okun: Manganese flakes Rotterdam assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

