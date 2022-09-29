Correction to base metals arbitrage calculations for September 28

Fastmarkets has corrected its arbitrage figures for base metals imported to China on September 28.

MB-CU-0361 Copper import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at $154.67 per tonne, rather than the published price of $132.98 per tonne.

MB-CU-0362 Copper import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated 1120.73 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 954.10 yuan per tonne.

MB-AL-0289 Aluminium import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at $1.29 per tonne, rather than the published price of $3.67 per tonne.

MB-AL-0290 Aluminium import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated at 9.37 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 26.30 yuan per tonne.

MB-ZN-0083 Zinc import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at a loss $3.12 per tonne, rather than the published price of a loss of $25.52 per tonne.

MB-ZN-0084 Zinc import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated at a loss of 22.59 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of a loss of 183.12 yuan per tonne.

MB-NI-0106 Nickel import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at $809.84 per tonne, rather than the published price of $270.09 per tonne.

MB-NI-0107 Nickel import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated at 5868.09 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 1937.88 yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.

