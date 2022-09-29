Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to base metals arbitrage calculations for September 28

Fastmarkets’ Shanghai-London arbitrage calculations for base metals were published incorrectly on Wednesday September 28 due to a reporter error,

September 29, 2022
By Juliet Walsh
Pricing noticeBase metals

Fastmarkets has corrected its arbitrage figures for base metals imported to China on September 28.

MB-CU-0361 Copper import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at $154.67 per tonne, rather than the published price of $132.98 per tonne.

MB-CU-0362 Copper import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated 1120.73 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 954.10 yuan per tonne.

MB-AL-0289 Aluminium import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at $1.29 per tonne, rather than the published price of $3.67 per tonne.

MB-AL-0290 Aluminium import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated at 9.37 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 26.30 yuan per tonne.

MB-ZN-0083 Zinc import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at a loss $3.12 per tonne, rather than the published price of a loss of $25.52 per tonne.

MB-ZN-0084 Zinc import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated at a loss of 22.59 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of a loss of 183.12 yuan per tonne.

MB-NI-0106 Nickel import arbitrage dollar per tonne should have been calculated at $809.84 per tonne, rather than the published price of $270.09 per tonne.

MB-NI-0107 Nickel import arbitrage yuan per tonne should have been calculated at 5868.09 yuan per tonne, rather than the published price of 1937.88 yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Yingchi Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Yingchi Yang re: Fastmarkets arbitrage.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology-and-compliance

What to read next
Green Question
Why steel companies should be more concerned about Scope 3
Is the ‘green’ advantage held by steel companies in the US at risk as the market adopts a more rigorous approach to reducing Scope 3 emissions?
September 28, 2022
stack of metal pipes
Is Europe still attractive for aluminium imports despite falling premiums?
Spot demand for aluminium is softening and Rotterdam premiums now, at the end of September 2022, are at a nine-month low, so market participants are considering whether Europe remains an attractive destination for imports
September 27, 2022
 · 
Carrie Bone
MM_aluminium-bars-factory_GettyImages-1267637746
Hydro partially curtails two aluminium smelters in Norway due to reduced demand
Hydro will partially curtail aluminium production at Hydro Karmøy and Hydro Husnes in Norway, the company announced on Tuesday, September 27.
September 27, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Top view of a copper mine
Macro headwinds likely to keep pressure on copper prices, Copper Conference hears
The copper market faces macro-economic-related headwinds from the turmoil currently affecting economies worldwide, multinational commodities trader Concord Resources’ research manager, Duncan Hobbs, told delegates at the Fastmarkets Copper Conference in Barcelona, Spain, this month
September 27, 2022
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
Rolls of Steel Sheet
Outokumpu launches Circle Green stainless steel line using biomaterials
What does the launch of Outokumpu new sustainable stainless steel line, Circle Green, mean for the industry’s green transition?
September 27, 2022
 · 
Robert England
Green transition. Aerial view of a train driving through a forest.
Green steel demand seen across supply chain: Boston Metal
There’s demand for green steel across the supply chain, but Boston Metal aims to keep the need for a green premium to a minimum, a company executive told Fastmarkets earlier this year
September 27, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed