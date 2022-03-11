Correction to Carolinas ferrous scrap prices

The consumer buying prices for No1 heavy melt, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia and No1 heavy melt, delivered mill South Carolina, which were published as $545 per gross ton on March 10, were corrected to $535 per gross ton on Friday March 11.

The consumer buying prices for No1 busheling, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia and No1 busheling, delivered mill South Carolina, which were published as $650 per gross ton on March 10, were corrected to $645 per gross ton on March 11.

The consumer buying prices for shredded auto scrap, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia and shredded auto scrap, delivered mill South Carolina, which were published as $570 per gross ton on March 10, were corrected to $565 per gross ton on March 11.

The consumer buying prices for machine shop turnings, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia and machine shop turnings, delivered mill South Carolina, which were published as $440 per gross ton on March 10, were corrected to $425 per gross ton on March 11.

The consumer buying prices for cut structural/plate 5ft max, delivered mill North Carolina/Virginia and cut structural/plate 5ft max, delivered mill South Carolina, which were published as $555 per gross ton on March 10, were corrected to $545 per gross ton on March 11.

The specifications of the affected prices are as follows:

Assessment: No1 heavy melt

Quality: Wrought iron and/or steel scrap ¼ inch and over in thickness. Individual pieces not over 60 inches x 24 inches (charging box size) prepared in a manner to insure compact charging.

Location: Delivered mill price, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available. ISRI Code: 200

Assessment: No1 busheling

Quality: Clean steel scrap, not exceeding 12 inches in any dimensions, including new factory busheling (for example, sheet clippings, stampings, etc.). May not include old auto body and fender stock. Free of metal coated, limed, vitreous enameled, and electrical sheet containing over 0.50 percent silicon. Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

ISRI Code: 207

Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available

Assessment: Shredded auto scrap

Quality: Homogeneous iron and steel scrap magnetically separated, originating from automobiles, unprepared No1 and No2 steel, miscellaneous baling and sheet scrap. Average density 70 pounds per cubic foot.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 211

Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available

Assessment: Machine shop turnings

Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 219

Assessment: Cut structural/plate, 5’ max

Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, 5 feet and under. Clean open hearth steel plates, structural shapes, crop ends, shearings, or broken steel tires. Dimensions not less than 1/4 inch thickness, not over 5 feet in length and 18 inches in width. Phosphorus or sulfur not over 0.05 percent.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net ton)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 232

Fastmarkets AMM’s Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, Re: ferrous scrap consumer buying prices for North and South Carolina.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.