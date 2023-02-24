Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China

Fastmarkets has corrected its cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, which was published incorrectly on Friday February 24 due to an error.

February 24, 2023
By Justin Yang
Pricing noticeCobalt

The index was incorrectly calculated at $8.81 per lb on Friday. After the price’s publication, Fastmarkets learned that a deal at $8.30 per lb that was included in the index calculation should have been discarded because it fell outside of Fastmarkets’ specifications.

The price for MB-CO-0020 cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China has since been corrected to $8.86 per lb.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, please contact Justin Yang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Justin Yang, re: Cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

