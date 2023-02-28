Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to copper bonded stocks, manganese and chrome ore inventories publication date

Fastmarkets has corrected the published date for Shanghai bonded copper stocks, tonnes; chrome ore inventories at the main ports of Tianjin, Qinzhou, Lianyungang and Shanghai, million tonnes; and manganese ore inventories at the main Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou, million tonnes.

February 28, 2023
Pricing notice

These were published incorrectly on Monday February 27 with the date of March 27. Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect the correct date.

The Shanghai bonded stocks price is part of Fastmarkets’ Base Metals prices package, the chrome and manganese ore prices are part of the Ores & Alloys prices package.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact us by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

