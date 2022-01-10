Correction to daily cobalt hydroxide inferred price

The daily cobalt hydroxide inferred price was incorrectly published as $2,985.95 per lb on January 4, $3,003.75 per lb on January 5 and $3,003.75 per lb on January 6. This has been corrected to $29.86 per lb on January 4, $30.04 per lb on January 5 and $30.04 per lb on January 6.

This was caused by a technical error during the calculation process.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both been updated to reflect these changes.

The affected price is MB-CO-0023 Cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, $ per lb.

For more information, or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this indicator, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Fleur Ritzema or Janie Davies by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Fleur Ritzema/Janie Davies, re: inferred cobalt hydroxide.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

[NOTE: the full name of the inferred cobalt hydroxide price has been amended to ‘Cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, cif China, $ per lb’ from the previous name ‘inferred cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, cif China, $ per lb’ to conform with the standard naming format of Fastmarkets’ prices. Further information was added to clarify that Fastmarkets will continue to publish its twice-weekly cobalt hydroxide payable indicator and weekly cobalt hydroxide index.]

