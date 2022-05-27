Correction to daily US hot-rolled coil index

The index was corrected to $64.04 per hundredweight ($1,280.80 per short ton) on Friday May 27 after initially being published as $64.12 per cwt ($1,282.40 per ton).

Fastmarkets’ pricing archives and the daily US HRC market report have been updated to reflect these changes.

The specifications of the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0184 Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.09 inch-0.38 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Daily by 5pm New York time

Notes: Standard packaging, raw materials surcharges included. Payment terms are typical commercial practice in the HRC market. Transactions that are conducted on different payment or credit terms will be adjusted back to the base specifications, taking into account discounts and standard commercial terms. A separate HRC index methodology is available.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Grace Asenov Re: US HRC index.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.