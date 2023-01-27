Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to Fastmarkets’ 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao index

Fastmarkets has corrected its MB-IRO-0008 iron ore 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao index, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday January 25 due to a technical error.

January 27, 2023
By Paul Lim
Pricing noticeIron oreSteel raw materials

The index was initially calculated at $126.37 per tonne on Wednesday. This has been corrected to $126.31 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Paul Lim, re: 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

