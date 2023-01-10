Correction to Fastmarkets’ Cleveland heavy melt ferrous scrap

Fastmarkets’ database was updated on Tuesday January 10 to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-STE-0255 Steel scrap No1 heavy melt, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland, $ per gross ton

Assessment: No1 heavy melt

Quality: Wrought iron and/or steel scrap ¼ inch and over in thickness. Individual pieces not over 60 inches x 24 inches (charging box size) prepared in a manner to insure compact charging.

Location: Delivered mill price, Cleveland

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available. ISRI Code: 200

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: No.1 heavy melt, delivered mill Cleveland.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

