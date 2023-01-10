Correction to Fastmarkets’ Cleveland heavy melt ferrous scrap
Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for steel scrap no1 heavy melt, delivered mill Cleveland, following updated market information for the domestic ferrous scrap monthly trade in January.
Fastmarkets’ database was updated on Tuesday January 10 to reflect this change.
The specification of the affected prices is as follows:
MB-STE-0255 Steel scrap No1 heavy melt, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland, $ per gross ton
Assessment: No1 heavy melt
Quality: Wrought iron and/or steel scrap ¼ inch and over in thickness. Individual pieces not over 60 inches x 24 inches (charging box size) prepared in a manner to insure compact charging.
Location: Delivered mill price, Cleveland
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: A separate methodology for the AMM Midwest index is available. ISRI Code: 200
For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: No.1 heavy melt, delivered mill Cleveland.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.