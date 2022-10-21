Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines index

Fastmarkets has corrected the calculation of its MB-IRO-0144 Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, which was published incorrectly on Thursday October 20 due to an error.

October 21, 2022
By Paul Lim
Pricing notice

The final price for the MB-IRO-0144 Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao has been corrected to $91.19 per tonne instead of the $91.37 per tonne published on Thursday.

The rationale after amendment is as below:

Rationale for 62% low-alumina fines
Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 62% Fe Low Alumina fines, cfr Qingdao fell by $3.06 per tonne from the previous day. The price movement was based on the visible market activity detailed below, which was included in the index calculation according to the published methodology. No data was discarded in the calculation of these indices. Any data received under Data Submitter Agreements or subject to a confidentiality request will not be published.

Market participant indications
Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 62% Fe-LA finesBrazilian Blend fines: $89.81-93.00 per tonne cfr Qingdao

Trades/Offers/Bids heard in the market
Vale, tender, 170,000 tonnes of 63% Fe Brazilian Blend fines, traded at the November average of Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines plus a premium of $0.20 per tonne, laycan November 12-21 (Fixed price equivalent calculated at $91.16 per tonne cfr China)

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Shaun Tan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Shaun Tan Re: Iron ore daily fines.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Correction to Fastmarkets’ US daily hot-rolled coil index
Fastmarkets has corrected its daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday October 19 and on Thursday October 6, due to an error.
October 21, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Pricing Notice
Launch of nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a price assessment for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate, cif China, Japan and South Korea, on Friday October 28.
October 20, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Southern plywood underlayment price corrected
EUGENE, OR, Oct 19, 2022 (Random Lengths) - The midweek price of Southern plywood underlayment (Central) 23/32 t&g was published incorrectly in the October 18 Midweek Report. The incorrect price of $1,010 (a $60 decrease) has been changed to $1,070 (no change).
October 20, 2022
 · 
Joe Pruski
Pricing Notice
Proposal to revamp US nickel scrap prices [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets will proceed with a comprehensive update of its nickel scrap prices to bring them in line with its global price reporting agency standards.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to US HRC index methodology
Fastmarkets is changing the way it calculates its daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, to align its methodology with other Fastmarkets indices.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to revamp US stainless scrap prices [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets will proceed with a comprehensive update of its stainless steel scrap prices to bring them in line with its global price reporting agency standards.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed