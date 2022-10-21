Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines index

The final price for the MB-IRO-0144 Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao has been corrected to $91.19 per tonne instead of the $91.37 per tonne published on Thursday.

The rationale after amendment is as below:

Rationale for 62% low-alumina fines

Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 62% Fe Low Alumina fines, cfr Qingdao fell by $3.06 per tonne from the previous day. The price movement was based on the visible market activity detailed below, which was included in the index calculation according to the published methodology. No data was discarded in the calculation of these indices. Any data received under Data Submitter Agreements or subject to a confidentiality request will not be published.

Market participant indications

Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 62% Fe-LA finesBrazilian Blend fines: $89.81-93.00 per tonne cfr Qingdao

Trades/Offers/Bids heard in the market

Vale, tender, 170,000 tonnes of 63% Fe Brazilian Blend fines, traded at the November average of Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines plus a premium of $0.20 per tonne, laycan November 12-21 (Fixed price equivalent calculated at $91.16 per tonne cfr China)

