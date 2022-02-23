Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% port stock indices

Fastmarkets’ daily 62% Port Stock Indices (MB-IRO-0011 and MB-IRO-0022) should have been 869 yuan per wet tonne and $126.98 per tonne after conversion, instead of 867 yuan per tonne and $126.74 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Shaun Tan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Shaun Tan Re: Iron ore 62% Fe Port Stock Index.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

