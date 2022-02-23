Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 62% port stock indices
Fastmarkets has corrected its daily yuan per wet tonne and $ per tonne indices for iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, which were published incorrectly on Monday February 21 due to input errors
Fastmarkets’ daily 62% Port Stock Indices (MB-IRO-0011 and MB-IRO-0022) should have been 869 yuan per wet tonne and $126.98 per tonne after conversion, instead of 867 yuan per tonne and $126.74 per tonne.
Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.
For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Shaun Tan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Shaun Tan Re: Iron ore 62% Fe Port Stock Index.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.