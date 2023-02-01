Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 63% Fe lump premium index

The iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao index was initially calculated at 12.5 cents per dry metric tonne unit on Wednesday. This has been corrected to 13.5 cents per dry metric tonne unit.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

