Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 63% Fe lump premium index

Fastmarkets has corrected its MB-IRO-0010 Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao index, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday February 1 due to a technical error.

February 1, 2023
By pricing@fastmarkets.com
Pricing noticeSteel raw materials

The iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao index was initially calculated at 12.5 cents per dry metric tonne unit on Wednesday. This has been corrected to 13.5 cents per dry metric tonne unit.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Shaun Tan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Shaun Tan, re: 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore”.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

