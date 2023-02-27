Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao price

The price for the MB-IRO-0009 iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao has been corrected to $136.70 per tonne from the $136.90 per tonne that was originally published on Monday.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

