Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao price

Fastmarkets has corrected its price for MB-IRO-0009 iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, which was published incorrectly on Monday February 27 due to a technical error.

February 27, 2023
By Norman Fong
Pricing noticeIron ore

The price for the MB-IRO-0009 iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao has been corrected to $136.70 per tonne from the $136.90 per tonne that was originally published on Monday.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Norman Fong by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Norman Fong Re: Iron ore daily fines.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China
Fastmarkets has corrected its cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, which was published incorrectly on Friday February 24 due to an error.
February 24, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
large bowl of molten metal at a steel mill. Steel production.
European steel plate market: One year on — effects from Russia’s war in Ukraine
One year since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Fastmarkets’ roundup of the key challenges facing the European steel plate market arising from the consequent war
February 24, 2023
 · 
Julia Bolotova
Pipes and buildings of a nickel refinery covered in dust
BHP calls for ‘long overdue’ reform of LME metal delivery rules
Australian mining giant BHP has added to the growing industry pressure on the London Metal Exchange to reform its benchmark nickel price to make it more reflective of the physical market
February 24, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
Electric Car
Can Chinese nickel sulfate prices be sustained? All eyes on EV demand
Chinese nickel sulfate prices have rebounded since the start of February 2023, rising for a third straight week, with new demand coming from the still-resilient nickel full-plate market
February 23, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Recovered Paper Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI, February 22, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Recovered Paper Europe and Germany price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
February 22, 2023
steel industry
Higher steel demand from North America nearshoring to come until 2025
Steel demand coming from new facilities being constructed in North America amid nearshoring trends is expected to materialize between the end of 2023 and 2025, Latin American steelmaker Ternium said on Wednesday February 15
February 21, 2023
 · 
Renato Rostás
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed