Correction to Fastmarkets’ Northern Europe domestic steel wire rod assessment
Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for steel mesh-quality wire rod in the Northern Europe domestic market, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday June 15 due to an error.
MB-STE-0042 steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, delivered Northern Europe, was originally published as €1,100 per tonne. This has now been corrected to €1,100-1,500 per tonne. Fastmarkets’ database has been updated to reflect this change.
For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ross Yeo, re: wire rod.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.