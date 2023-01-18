Correction to Fastmarkets’ price for ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports

The price assessment was published at $1.08 per lb contained Cr on Tuesday January 17. This has been updated to $1.07 per lb contained Cr.

Fastmarkets’ database was updated on Tuesday to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-FEC-0011 Ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, $ per lb contained Cr

Quality: 10-100mm lump. Chrome base 50%, range 48-52%; carbon base 7%, max 9%; silicon base 3%, max 6%; phosphorus max 0.03%; sulfur max 0.06%.

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: cif main Chinese ports

Timing: Within 6 weeks

Unit: USD per lb

Payment terms: LC at sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday 2-3pm London time

Notes: Seaborne, all origins. Data history from May 2012.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: charge chrome CIF China.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

