Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to Fastmarkets’ price for ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports

Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for ferro-chrome, 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, following an error in the review process.

January 18, 2023
By Claire Patel-Campbell
Pricing noticeFerro-chrome

The price assessment was published at $1.08 per lb contained Cr on Tuesday January 17. This has been updated to $1.07 per lb contained Cr.

Fastmarkets’ database was updated on Tuesday to reflect this change.

The specification of the affected prices is as follows:

MB-FEC-0011 Ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, $ per lb contained Cr
Quality: 10-100mm lump. Chrome base 50%, range 48-52%; carbon base 7%, max 9%; silicon base 3%, max 6%; phosphorus max 0.03%; sulfur max 0.06%.
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: cif main Chinese ports
Timing: Within 6 weeks
Unit: USD per lb
Payment terms: LC at sight
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday 2-3pm London time
Notes: Seaborne, all origins. Data history from May 2012.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: charge chrome CIF China.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Sawn Timber Finland Indices - Open Consultation
HELSINKI, January 18, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Sawn Softwood Timber FAS Finland price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
January 18, 2023
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Pellet Nordic Index - Final Decision
HELSINKI, January 11, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between November 25 and December 31, 2022 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Pellet Nordic index.
January 18, 2023
Pricing Notice
Correction in PIX Recovered Paper Germany index letter
Helsinki, December 13, 2022 (Fastmarkets FOEX) – There was a misprint in today’s PIX Recovered Paper Germany index letter on foex.fi.
January 18, 2023
Pricing Notice
Annual review of the PIX NBSK Pulp US index in NORTH AMERICA – Final Decision
HELSINKI, December 9, 2022 (PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between October 30 and November 25, 2022 on the pricing methodology for its PIX US NBSK Gross price index in NORTH AMERICA. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
January 18, 2023
Pricing Notice
Annual review on Fastmarkets FOEX methodology for PIX US NBSK Gross Index North America – Open consultation
HELSINKI, October 30, 2022 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX US NBSK Gross Pulp price index in NORTH AMERICA, as part of its annual methodology review process.
January 18, 2023
Pricing Notice
Annual review on Fastmarkets FOEX methodology for the PIX Pellet Nordic Index - Open Consultation
HELSINKI, November 25, 2022 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pellet Nordic price index, as part of its annual methodology review process.
January 18, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed