Correction to Fastmarkets’ price for ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports
Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for ferro-chrome, 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, following an error in the review process.
The price assessment was published at $1.08 per lb contained Cr on Tuesday January 17. This has been updated to $1.07 per lb contained Cr.
Fastmarkets’ database was updated on Tuesday to reflect this change.
The specification of the affected prices is as follows:
MB-FEC-0011 Ferro-chrome 50% Cr import, cif main Chinese ports, $ per lb contained Cr
Quality: 10-100mm lump. Chrome base 50%, range 48-52%; carbon base 7%, max 9%; silicon base 3%, max 6%; phosphorus max 0.03%; sulfur max 0.06%.
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: cif main Chinese ports
Timing: Within 6 weeks
Unit: USD per lb
Payment terms: LC at sight
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday 2-3pm London time
Notes: Seaborne, all origins. Data history from May 2012.
For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: charge chrome CIF China.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.