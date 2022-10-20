Correction to Fastmarkets’ US daily hot-rolled coil index

Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US was incorrectly published as $35.95 per hundredweight on October 19, and has been corrected to $36.45 per cwt. The US HRC index was incorrectly published as $36.57 per cwt on October 6, and has been corrected to $37.03 per cwt.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, please contact Rijuta Dey Bera by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Rijuta Dey Bera, re: daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.