Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to Fastmarkets’ US daily hot-rolled coil index

Fastmarkets has corrected its daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday October 19 and on Thursday October 6, due to an error.

October 21, 2022
By Rijuta Dey Bera
Pricing noticeUnited StatesFlat products

Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US was incorrectly published as $35.95 per hundredweight on October 19, and has been corrected to $36.45 per cwt. The US HRC index was incorrectly published as $36.57 per cwt on October 6, and has been corrected to $37.03 per cwt.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, please contact Rijuta Dey Bera by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Rijuta Dey Bera, re: daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Launch of nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a price assessment for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate, cif China, Japan and South Korea, on Friday October 28.
October 20, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
Europe’s energy crisis battles with base metal demand for center stage: LME Week
Soaring energy prices, particularly in Europe, have dominated headlines globally and have had significant impacts on base metal prices, both on the London Metal Exchange and in physical spot premiums
October 20, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Copy of 2 Probability target graph LME copper 30-trading days.png
How to use probability to make commodity hedging decisions
Using implied volatility to evaluate price targets
October 20, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Roll of hot steel metal on the conveyor belt
A recap of European steel decarbonization amid the ongoing energy crisis
Fastmarkets looked at the ‘green’ steel key milestones, opportunities and challenges the European industry is facing
October 20, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Southern plywood underlayment price corrected
EUGENE, OR, Oct 19, 2022 (Random Lengths) - The midweek price of Southern plywood underlayment (Central) 23/32 t&g was published incorrectly in the October 18 Midweek Report. The incorrect price of $1,010 (a $60 decrease) has been changed to $1,070 (no change).
October 20, 2022
 · 
Joe Pruski
Pricing Notice
Proposal to revamp US nickel scrap prices [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets will proceed with a comprehensive update of its nickel scrap prices to bring them in line with its global price reporting agency standards.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed