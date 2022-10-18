Correction to fca Malaysia zinc premium

Fastmarkets’ MB-ZN-0115 zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, fca Malaysia was incorrectly published as $110-120 per tonne and referenced the previous pricing session. This has been corrected to $120-130 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice please contact Jinfan Yang by email at: jinfan.yang@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jinfan Yang, re: zinc SHG 99.995% ingots Malaysia fca premium.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

