Correction to fca Malaysia zinc premium

Fastmarkets has corrected its zinc SHG ingot premium fca Malaysia, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday October 18, due to an error.

October 18, 2022
By Jinfan Yang
Pricing noticeZinc

Fastmarkets’ MB-ZN-0115 zinc SHG 99.995% ingot premium, fca Malaysia was incorrectly published as $110-120 per tonne and referenced the previous pricing session. This has been corrected to $120-130 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice please contact Jinfan Yang by email at: jinfan.yang@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jinfan Yang, re: zinc SHG 99.995% ingots Malaysia fca premium.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

