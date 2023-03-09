Correction to ferrous scrap steel scrap tin can bundles

Fastmarkets initially assessed the market for steel scrap tin can bundles, consumer buying price, delivered Cleveland at $420 per gross ton. This has now been corrected to $430 per gross ton.

The specifications for the affected scrap grades are as follows:

MB-STE-0269

Assessment: Steel (tin) can bundles Quality: Steel can scrap compressed to charging box size and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. Cans may be baled without removal of paper labels, but free of other non-metallics. May include up to 5-gallon tin coated containers.

Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 213

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Lisa Gordon by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO Lisa Gordon, re: steel scrap tin can bundles.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.