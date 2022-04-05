Correction to iron ore monthly averages dates

The March monthly averages for the following markets appeared online with an April dateline:

MB-IRO-0008 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0009 - Iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0010 - Iron ore 63% Fe Australia-origin lump ore premium, cfr Qingdao, US cents/dmtu

MB-IRO-0011 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, yuan/wet tonne

MB-IRO-0012 - Iron ore 65% Fe blast furnace pellet, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0013 - Iron ore 66% Fe concentrate, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0015 - Iron ore 58% Fe fines, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0016 - Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0017 - Iron ore 58% Fe fines high-grade premium index, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0018 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0019 - Iron ore 65% Fe fines, % Fe VIU, cfr Qingdao $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0020 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Si VIU, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0021 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, % Al2O3 VIU, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0022 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, fot Qingdao, $ per tonne conversion

MB-IRO-0024 - Iron ore 62% Fe fines, 0.01% P VIU, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0144 - Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, $ per tonne

MB-IRO-0177 - Iron ore pellet premium over 65% Fe fines, cfr China, $ per tonne

All monthly average values published were correct but should have appeared with a March dateline. Fastmarkets’ database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indexes, please contact Shaun Tan by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Shaun Tan re: iron ore.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

