Correction to Phila random rails scrap price

The price for random rails, which was published as $550 per gross ton on December 6, was corrected to $450 per gross ton on Thursday February 17. This change reflects a sideways move in this price for December compared with November.

The assessments for January - when the price for random rails in Philadelphia fell by $45 per gross ton from December - and for February - when the price held steady month on month - therefore have both been corrected to $405 per gross ton from $505 per ton previously as of February 17.

The specification of the affected price is as follows:

MB-STE-0301

Assessment: Random rails

Quality: Standard section tee, girder, and/ or guard rails, to be free from frog and switch rails not cut apart, and contain no manganese, cast, welds, or attachments of any kind except angle bars. Free from concrete, dirt, and foreign material of any kind.

Location: Delivered mill Philadelphia

Pricing point: Delivered mill price

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 29

Fastmarkets AMM’s Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, Re: steel scrap random rails, consumer buying price, delivered mill Philadelphia.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

