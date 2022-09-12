Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to Philadelphia No2 bundles price

Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for steel scrap No2 bundles, delivered mill Philadelphia, following an input error during the monthly domestic ferrous scrap trade in September.

September 12, 2022
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The price for No2 bundles in Philadelphia, which was published as $185 per gross ton on Friday September 9, has been corrected to $285 per gross ton. This change reflects a decrease of $20 per ton compared with August.

The specifications of the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0287 Steel scrap No2 bundles, consumer buying price, delivered mill Philadelphia
Assessment: No2 bundles
Quality: Old black and galvanized steel sheet scrap, hydraulically compressed to charging box size and weighing not less than 75 pounds per cubic foot. May not include tin or lead-coated material or vitreous enameled material.
Location: Delivered mill Philadelphia
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 209

Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the domestic ferrous scrap prices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, Re: No2 bundles price, delivered mill Philadelphia.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

