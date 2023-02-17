Correction to price assessment for steel scrap, cfr Vietnam

Fastmarkets initially assessed the price for MB-STE-0783 steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam, at $430 per tonne on Friday. This has been corrected to $430-440 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Lee Allen by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO Lee Allen, re: Vietnam scrap price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

