Correction to price assessment for steel slab, export, fob Black Sea, CIS

A market source mistakenly gave incorrect prices to Fastmarkets and later confirmed the error. Due to the thin and abnormal nature of the Black Sea export market in the wake of the war in Ukraine, it was not possible to identify the error before it was published.

The price was originally published incorrectly as $995-1,045 per tonne. This has been corrected to $900-930 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: CIS export steel slab.’

