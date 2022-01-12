Correction to rationale for Fastmarkets’ cobalt alloy grade price, in-whs Rotterdam

Fastmarkets has corrected the pricing rationale for MB-CO-0004 cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday January 11 due to a reporter error.

The pricing rationale for cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $ per lb, has been corrected to state that the bottom end of the assessment moved up to $34/lb, pegged to the bottom end of multiple assessments at the same level, after it was incorrectly stated that it moved up to $33.95/lb.

Fastmarkets’ rationale database has been updated to reflect these changes.

There is no change to the final assessment, which remains as originally published and intended at $34-34.40 per lb for cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam on January 11.

For more information or to provide feedback on the incorrect publication of this price assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Dalila Ouerghi by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Dalila Ouerghi, re: Cobalt metal.” To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.