Correction to Shanghai aluminium arbitrage calculations for January 30-February 3

Fastmarkets’ Shanghai-London arbitrage calculations for aluminium were published incorrectly on January 30-February 3 due to a formula error.

February 6, 2023
By Sally Zhang
Pricing noticeAluminium

Fastmarkets has corrected its arbitrage figures for aluminium imported into China over the aforementioned period, both on a yuan and dollar per tonne basis.

January 30 previously published prices: -1,293.22 yuan, -$191.02
January 30 corrected prices: -1,905.22 yuan, -$281.42

January 31 previously published prices: -1,081.87 yuan, -$159.77
January 31 corrected prices: -1,694.00 yuan, -$250.17

February 1 previously published prices: -1,288.99 yuan, -$190.57
February 1 corrected prices: -1,900.45 yuan, -$280.97

February 2 previously published prices: -1,281.29 yuan, -$190.36
February 2 corrected prices: -1,889.76 yuan, -$280.76

February 3 previously published prices: -1,063.52 yuan, -$157.31
February 3 corrected prices: -1,674.71 yuan, -$247.71

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Sally Zhang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sally Zhang re: Fastmarkets arbitrage”.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology-and-compliance

