Correction to stainless scrap dealer prices
Fastmarkets has corrected its dealer buying prices for stainless scrap 304 solids, clips and stainless scrap 304 new clips in Pittsburgh, which were published incorrectly on Tuesday June 7 due to a reporting error.
The price for 304 solids, clips, delivered to yard Pittsburgh was incorrectly published at 55-78 cents per lb ($1,232-1,747 per gross ton), but has since been corrected to 55-65 cents per lb ($1,232-1,456 per gross ton).
The price for 304 new clips, delivered to yard Pittsburgh also was incorrectly published at 55-78 cents per lb, but has since been corrected to 55-65 cents per lb.
The specifications of the affected prices are as follows:
MB-STS-0041 Stainless steel scrap 304 solids, clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh
Assessment: 304 solids, clips
Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%
Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh
Unit: US cents per pound
Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday
MB-STS-0043 Stainless steel scrap 304 new clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh
Assessment: 304 new clips
Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%
Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh
Unit: US cents per pound
Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday
MB-STS-0163 Stainless steel scrap 304 solids, clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh
Assessment: 304 solids, clips
Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%
Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday
MB-STS-0165 Stainless steel scrap 304 new clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh
Assessment: 304 new clips
Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%
Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday
Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.
For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, re: stainless steel scrap, dealer buying price, delivered yard Pittsburgh.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.