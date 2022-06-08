Correction to stainless scrap dealer prices

The price for 304 solids, clips, delivered to yard Pittsburgh was incorrectly published at 55-78 cents per lb ($1,232-1,747 per gross ton), but has since been corrected to 55-65 cents per lb ($1,232-1,456 per gross ton).

The price for 304 new clips, delivered to yard Pittsburgh also was incorrectly published at 55-78 cents per lb, but has since been corrected to 55-65 cents per lb.

The specifications of the affected prices are as follows:

MB-STS-0041 Stainless steel scrap 304 solids, clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh

Assessment: 304 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh

Unit: US cents per pound

Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday

MB-STS-0043 Stainless steel scrap 304 new clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh

Assessment: 304 new clips

Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh

Unit: US cents per pound

Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday

MB-STS-0163 Stainless steel scrap 304 solids, clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh

Assessment: 304 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday

MB-STS-0165 Stainless steel scrap 304 new clips, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Pittsburgh

Assessment: 304 new clips

Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorous max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, Pittsburgh

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, first Tuesday

Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

